MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two McMinn County High School students were killed in a car crash on Tuesday, the school announced.

A Facebook post from the school said four students were involved in a car crash Tuesday evening, resulting in the deaths of two.

WTVC reported Wednesday that 17-year-old Cameron Bohannon, a senior just days away his 18th birthday and graduation ceremony, was one of the victims killed in the crash.

The identity of the second victim has not been identified. The conditions of the two other students involved are not yet known.

“On Tuesday evening, four students from McMinn County High School were involved in an automobile accident. Sadly, two of the students passed away. Please keep their family and friends, as well as the other students involved in the accident, in your thoughts and prayers as we all grieve this loss. Details of arrangements will be shared as they become available. The MCHS School Counselors are available in the New Conference Room for any student or staff who needs support during this time. Our seniors are also welcome to utilize our counseling services. We ask that those students please check in through the front office as they arrive on campus.” McMinn County High School

McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said the crash occurred on County Road 750.