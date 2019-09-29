Two men die in motorcycle crash in Maryville

Maryville, Tenn.(WATE)- Blount county Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 5800 block of Happy Valley Road just after 8 Saturday Night.

Officials say 22 year-old Nicholas Wilson and 22 year-old Chase Edward Eden were killed in the accident.

The Blount County Sheriff’s department says Eden was the driver with Wilson as the passenger. Eden entered a left curve on Happy Valley Road and lost control.

The motorcycle went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Officers say neither of the men were wearing a helmet. The sheriff’s department is still investigating the accident.

