Two men die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning inside Knoxville duplex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The bodies of two men were found by emergency personnel late Wednesday inside a duplex and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

Fire officials with Knoxville Fire Department said Thursday that a late-night medical call Wednesday led them and other emergency personnel to find two deceased men from what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to KFD, around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Knoxville Fire Department’s Quint 10 responded to a medical call in the 1200 block of Moody Avenue.

When firefighter/paramedics arrived, they found two deceased male victims inside a duplex, succumbed to what is believed to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Firefighters entered the duplex with SCBA, (self-contained breathing apparatus), protection and C0 detecting monitors.

“An abnormally high level of CO was present,” fire officials said.

Firefighters are said to have checked the two unit structure for additional victims, and finding none, opened windows and ventilated the residence before allowing the Medical Examiner to enter.

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

