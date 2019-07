MORRISTOWN, Tenn (WATE) The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two injured on Saturday morning in Morristown.

HCSO responded to the 3000 block of Boatman Mountain Rd. at 10:20 a.m. to a shooting and found two men in their 20’s in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

Both of the men were transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

