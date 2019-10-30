Two men in stable condition after early Sunday morning shooting in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two men in stable condition after suffering gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of Sunday in Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Police responded to the Atomic Elks Lodge on Wilberforce Ave. to investigate reports of gunshots in the area; Oak Ridge dispatch received multiple calls about people shooting guns and fighting.

During the investigation officers learned that two men sustained gunshot wounds during a shooting.

Both of the men were transported to UT Medical Center, and are in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will update you as soon as we learn more.