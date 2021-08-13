Two more Oak Ridge Schools put under mask mandate after COVID-19 cases increase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge Schools is enacting a mask mandate at two more schools after COVID-19 cases rose this week. Robertsville and Jefferson middle schools are the latest to fall under the mandate.

“At this point in time, our data supports mandating masks for students and staff at Jefferson Middle

School and Robertsville Middle School starting on Monday, August 16, 2021,” Superintendent Bruce T. Borchers said in a letter sent to parents. “When active cases and transmission decrease, we will have the option to lift this mandate and return to making the wearing of masks optional.”

According to Oak Ridge Schools, there are 18 active cases, 16 students and two staffers, at Jefferson and 21 cases, 20 students and one staffer, at Robertsville. Willow Brook Elementary was put under a mask mandate last week. That school still has 20 actives cases, 19 students and one staffer, as well.

“We will monitor data and make decisions on when to mandate and when to recommend masks throughout the school year,” Borchers’ letter says. “This approach will allow us to address the current need at each building rather than making a district wide decision that isn’t necessary.”

In all, there are 71 active cases among Oak Ridge students and seven among staff members as of Friday, Aug. 13.