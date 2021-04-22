Student charged with attempted criminal homicide after stabbing at Overton High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Overton High School students were involved in a stabbing incident at the school Thursday afternoon.

A release from Metro Police states the suspect in the stabbing, a 15-year-old male freshman, is being charged with attempted criminal homicide for inflicting a stab wound to the neck of a fellow 14-year-old freshman in the school’s gym.

The 14-year-old is in critical condition and was rushed to surgery at a local hospital. The 15-year-old had minor injuries to his hands and was treated at another local hospital before being brought to police headquarters. He declined to be interviewed.

Surveillance video from the school shows the victim walk across the gym floor up to the 15-year-old, who then stabbed him almost immediately. Teachers, staff, and School Resource Officer Steve Snitzer all helped render aid before authorities and medics arrived.

Officials said the 15-year-old suspect then exited the gym, walking down the hall as staff members yelled at him. He turned his knife over to a staff member and taken into custody.

Metro Police Chief John Drake said the weapon used in the attack was a knife that had a folding blade. The motive for the stabbing has not been determined.

The school was placed on lockdown due to the incident, but students have now been dismissed from the building with additional security and police on campus to assist.