Three people from Hendersonville, North Carolina have been charged with multiple crimes after the Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over a white U-Haul Box Truck in Cocke County.

According to the preliminary arrest report, Lakista Williams, 38-year-old Eric Larue and 40-year-old Willie Green Jr. were traveling west on I-40.

THP Troopers conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, 7/10/19 at mile marker 431 after receiving a call from a bystander who reported seeing several children locked in the back of a white U-Haul at the 446 Welcome Center.

Three children, all under the age of 8, were found inside the back of the U-Haul.

The report also states that a “strong smell of marijuana was coming from inside the front of the truck.”

One of the passengers handed over a small amount of marijuana when the Trooper asked. Crystal meth, cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia were also found inside the front cab of the truck.

Lakista Williams has been charged with 3 counts of child endangerment; 2 counts of possession of schedule 2; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Eric Larue has been charged with 3 counts of child endangerment; no license; 3 counts of child restraint (seat-belt); and failing to maintain lane of travel.

Willie Green Jr. has been charged with 3 counts of child endangerment and simple possession of schedule 6.