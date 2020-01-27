Breaking News
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter, others die in helicopter crash
Live Now
The latest news weather and sports at 11
Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Two suspects wanted after an armed robbery in Union County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man in Union County reportedly robbed a Maynardville market on Sunday.

Union County Sheriff’s Office reporting that a man entered the Tolliver’s Market and Deli and brandished a chrome and black semi-automatic handgun and demanded the clerk to give him money.

He then fled the market and escaped the scene in a blue/green extended cab GMC 4×4 truck with no visible license plate, missing tailgate, non-working modified tail light on the driver’s side, and a lower back was broken spotlight on the rear bumper.

Picture of suspects vehicle – Union County Sheriff’s Office

He got in the passenger side of the truck, and the driver of the truck was only identified as a man.

Union County Sheriff’s Office asking for any information regarding the suspects and the vehicle in this situation.

You’re asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 865-992-5212, Union County Dispatch at 865-992-4062 or 911. You can also report information anonymously at 844-200-BUST.

“Do not approach. Please consider these suspects to be armed and dangerous.”

UCSO

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter