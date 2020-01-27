Two suspects wanted after an armed robbery in Union County

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man in Union County reportedly robbed a Maynardville market on Sunday.

Union County Sheriff’s Office reporting that a man entered the Tolliver’s Market and Deli and brandished a chrome and black semi-automatic handgun and demanded the clerk to give him money.

He then fled the market and escaped the scene in a blue/green extended cab GMC 4×4 truck with no visible license plate, missing tailgate, non-working modified tail light on the driver’s side, and a lower back was broken spotlight on the rear bumper.

Picture of suspects vehicle – Union County Sheriff’s Office

He got in the passenger side of the truck, and the driver of the truck was only identified as a man.

Union County Sheriff’s Office asking for any information regarding the suspects and the vehicle in this situation.

You’re asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 865-992-5212, Union County Dispatch at 865-992-4062 or 911. You can also report information anonymously at 844-200-BUST.