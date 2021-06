SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of two unknown children has been found after Sevierville Police Department asked for the public’s help to locate the parents of two children found alone Saturday, June 19.

The two were found on Collier Drive around 6:30 p.m. according to a Facebook post made by SPD. Police say that their mother has now been located.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to show the mother has been found.