Two victims sent to UT Medical after a house fire in Knoxville Saturday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Valencia Road Saturday morning where two victims had to be transported to a local hospital.

When crews arrived they found a one-story structure on a hill with fire coming through the roof.

Firefighters were able to pull two male victims from the side of the structure and began CPR immediately.

The two victims were sent to UT Medical Center; their condition is unknown at this time.

The fire was contained by 8:46 a.m. and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

