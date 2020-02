CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two people are being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in Crossville Tuesday night.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting on Wilbanks Road after two people were transported to area medical centers to be treated for gunshot wounds to their legs.

One person has been detained in the shooting investigation.

CCSO urges that there is no threat to the public.

This is an active investigation.