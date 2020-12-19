TWRA asking for public’s help about overturned boat discovered in Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking for the public’s help about an overturned boat that was discovered in the Tennessee River above Knoxville Saturday morning.

According to a news release, TWRA officers said a motorist crossing the South Knoxville Bridge around 9 a.m. saw the capsized boat upstream and called 911.

Rescue services said the boat is an orange canoe-type boat manufactured by Gheenoe that is equipped with an electric trolling motor. Officers said that gear associated with duck hunting was also recovered from the scene.



TWRA and emergency services have reportedly searched the banks and boat ramps of the Holston, French Broad and Tennessee rivers by way of boat and helicopter, and have not located a person of vehicle associated with the overturned boat.



If anyone has information regarding the incident or possible owner of the boat, please contact the TWRA Region 4 Dispatch at 1-800-831-1174.