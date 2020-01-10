TWRA confirming silver carp found in Chickamauga Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The TWRA saying they received a report from an angler on Friday about a silver carp that was captured in Chickamauga Lake in October.

Dustin Hinkle said the invasive fish, “Jumped into the boat as I deployed my trolling motor.”

He said he encountered the fish near the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant, and that he saw almost 20 more fish near the surface.

“No additional reports have been made since this occurence. This is an excellent reminder to report carp sightings from East Tennessee, where carp are not already known to be stablished. We encourage anyone reporting to include photos, location information, and if possible keep a fish frozen to share with us.” Cole Harty – Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator – TWRA

You can send a report to ans.twra@tn.gov or by calling the nearest TWRA regional office.

TWRA saying that it is likely these fish traveled up the Tennessee River through navigation locks, making their way to Chickamauga Lake.