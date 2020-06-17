TWRA: Hunting application period underway

Breaking News
TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced the application period for certain game hunts has opened.

The application period for the 2020 Wildlife Management Area Big Game Quota hunts regular elk, youth elk and WMA youth is now underway and continues until July 22.

Be sure to visit https://www.tn.gov/twra for more information on the application process so that you can get out there and get to hunting.

