TWRA identifies victim in Saturday night’s boating accident on Norris Lake

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The TWRA has identified 51-year-old Paul Musick of Norris, as the victim of Saturday night’s Norris Lake boating accident.

The boating accident happened Saturday night just before 11 p.m. A resident in the Big Creek area of Norris Lake called 911 after hearing an explosion and seeing a fire on the lake.

TWRA officers arrived at the scene where a boat had crashed into the shoreline and was fully engulfed in flames. Members of the Campbell County Rural Fire Service put out the fire. However, the boat was a total loss and there was no sign of the occupant.

TWRA believes the victim was ejected from the boat before the shoreline collision happened.

