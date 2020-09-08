TWRA releases holiday weekend boating stats, including 2 deaths

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is sharing some perspective Tuesday on what happened on the state’s waterways over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Th deadly accident on Watts Bar Lake was one of two deaths around the state; the other occurred on Old Hickory Lake in Middle Tennessee.
Don Campbell died on Watts Bar Lake when the boat he was on with his family ran aground near Blue Springs Marina.
TWRA also reports:
- Five serious injury wrecks
- Six properties were damaged
- Four arrests were made for Boating Under the Influence
