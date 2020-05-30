TWRA responded to a boat fire on Tellico Lake early Saturday morning

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Overnight the TWRA responded to a boat fire on board a vessel on Tellico Lake.

Loudon County Dispatch confirming the call coming in around 3 a.m. Saturday, and the TWRA responded to the incident near Baker’s Hollow.

As of right now it is unclear if anyone was on the boat when the fire started.

We will update you as we learn more.

LATEST STORIES: