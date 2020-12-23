CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — TWRA officers are in search of a Monroe County man who witness reportedly heard him calling for help in the Notchy Creek area.
The call came in around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
Witnesses say they heard calls for help, saw a boat adrift, and a man struggling and then disappear.
Bystanders reportedly attempted to rescue the man, but were unsuccessful.
TWRA is now searching for the man and are being assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Rescue.
LATEST STORIES
- TWRA searching for missing Monroe County boater
- President Trump pardons Maryville man, three others convicted in deadly 2007 Iraq shootings
- President Trump asks Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill, wants bigger stimulus checks
- Trump pardons 15, including Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos and former Republican lawmakers
- TDH: Tennessee ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations