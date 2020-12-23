TWRA searching for missing Monroe County boater

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — TWRA officers are in search of a Monroe County man who witness reportedly heard him calling for help in the Notchy Creek area.

The call came in around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Witnesses say they heard calls for help, saw a boat adrift, and a man struggling and then disappear.

Bystanders reportedly attempted to rescue the man, but were unsuccessful.

TWRA is now searching for the man and are being assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Rescue.