TWRA: Unknown bird disease found in 5 states not discovered in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The TWRA is warning people about a disease affecting birds in several eastern and midwestern states. The disease is reportedly causing birds’ eyes to swell and give off a crusty discharge. It may also be associated with neurological symptoms.

Affected Fledgling Grackle (Photo via TWRA)

A large number of reports have come from Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. Birds exhibiting this condition include common grackles, European starlings, blue jays, and American robins along with other species of songbirds. The majority are young birds according to TWRA. There are no confirmed cases of the disease in Tennessee and there have been no reports of the disease occurring in humans, poultry, or livestock.

Disease experts are working to determine the cause and have not found signs of infection from known illnesses including Salmonella, avian influenza, West Nile virus, Newcastle disease and Trichomonas parasites. TWRA is closely working with experts to further explore the cause and to determine if the disease is affecting birds in Tennessee.

TWRA Recommendations