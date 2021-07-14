Tyson Foods updates recall alert with additional products

WASHINGTON (WATE) — The recall alert issued by Tyson Foods over Listeria concerns has been updated with additional products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a release Tuesday.
Earlier this month, the recall alert updated to millions of pounds of Tyson chicken products, including ready-to-eat chicken products that officials say may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Tuesday’s update from the USDA’s FSIS states “the recalled ready-to-eat products were used in additional products produced by other establishments and retailers. Some products bear a different establishment number on the label due to further processing and some products may have been served from the deli counter in retail stores.”