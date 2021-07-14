Tyson Foods updates recall alert with additional products

FILE – In this July 30, 2001, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Tyson Foods headquarters in Springdale, Ark. Tyson Foods says it is raising wages to combat absenteeism and worker turnover at its plants as U.S. demand for chicken soars. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said Monday, May 10, 2021, that absentee rates are around 50% higher than they were before the pandemic. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

WASHINGTON (WATE) — The recall alert issued by Tyson Foods over Listeria concerns has been updated with additional products, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a release Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the recall alert updated to millions of pounds of Tyson chicken products, including ready-to-eat chicken products that officials say may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Tuesday’s update from the USDA’s FSIS states “the recalled ready-to-eat products were used in additional products produced by other establishments and retailers. Some products bear a different establishment number on the label due to further processing and some products may have been served from the deli counter in retail stores.”