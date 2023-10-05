KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two American service members were killed and a dozen others were injured Monday when a U.S. Army vehicle flipped over at a training area in Alaska. ABC News reported late Wednesday that one of the soldiers who was killed was from Knoxville.

Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans, 23, from Knoxville, Tennessee, and Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Missouri, were identified as the victims in a statement released by military officials and obtained by ABC News.

Both men joined the Army in 2020 and trained at Fort Moore in Georgia before relocating to Alaska in 2021.

According to the Associated Press, the single-vehicle crash happened as the soldiers headed to the Yukon Training Area near Salcha, or about 30 miles southeast of Fairbanks. An Army spokesperson told the AP that the driver lost control of the vehicle on a dirt road going into the training area.

“This is an incredible loss for all of us across the division,” Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families, friends, and fellow soldiers of Spc. Evans and Spc. Snowden.”

ABC News reported that eight of the soldiers involved were treated and released the same day while the other four remain in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation. The Yukon Training Area is just east of Eielson Air Force Base and about 30 miles from Fort Wainwright.