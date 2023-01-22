The Mega Millions jackpot has crossed the half-billion mark for the second time this year. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A lucky East Tennessee Mega Millions player quadrupled their ticket winnings from $1 million to $4 million in LaFollette Friday, Jan. 20.

The ticket was sold at Food City located on Jacksboro Pike.

According to the news release, the winner matched all five white balls to win the base prize of $1 million. However, since the player chose the Magaplier feature for an extra $1, the number drawn was four which increased the prize to $4 million.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

Other East Tennesseans have also won lottery prizes. On Jan. 8, it was announced that a Powerball player tripled their prize from $50,000 to $150,000 at a Knoxville convenience store. Another player from the Daily Tennessee Jackpot won a $640,000 jackpot on Jan. 13.

The corporation said it operates based on the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. They have raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs.

For more information, visit tnlottery.com.