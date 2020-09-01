Unclaimed veterans honored with military funeral

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday marked a chance to pay tribute to those who have served our country, but unfortunately had gone forgotten over time.

Members of the Patriot Guard Riders along with numerous other groups took part in a funeral procession and service today for service members who have gone unclaimed.

Tuesday’s procession was held along Chapman Highway; organizers talking with us about the importance of the service.

“It’s always important to remember veterans and the gentlemen who served this country that have passed away without anyone to claim them, remembered here today, and provide them with this service and the memorialization they deserve.” Jeff Berry – Funeral Director Berry Funeral Home

Tuesday’s funeral paid tribute to seven veterans, five from Knoxville and two from the Tri-Cities area.

