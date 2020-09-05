Undercover drug operation leads to arrest of Jefferson County high-level drug dealer, per sheriff’s office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a high-level drug dealer after a four-month undercover drug operation by its Street Crimes Unit, along with the Fourth Judicial Drug Task and the Attorney Generals Office.

Saturday morning, JCSO arrested 46-year-old Billy Clifford “Cowboy” Williams on 24 drug-related charges on the 700 block of Driftwood Circle in the Parrots Chapel Community.

On Friday a 24-count indictment was handed down by a Jefferson County special grand jury.

Charges:

8 counts sale and delivery of Schedule I Heroin

8 counts sale and delivery of Schedule II Fentanyl

2 counts sale and delivery of Methamphetamine

4 counts sale and delivery of Schedule IV

1 count sale and delivery of a counterfeit substance

Williams is being held at the Jefferson County Detention Center with no bond.

