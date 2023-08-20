UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Unicoi and Carter County Sheriff’s Offices held a joint news conference on Sunday regarding a deceased person found Saturday night.

Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said in the press conference that motorcyclists traveling from North Carolina into Tennessee discovered a “partially decomposed body” in a wooded area near a pull-off on Highway 107.

Hensley said identification was found on the body, but the name is not being released until police receive a positive ID from a medical examiner. Hensley confirmed the person found is believed to be out of Carter County.

Carter County Sheriff Mike Fraley said in the conference that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is assisting both agencies in the investigation.

Fraley said the CCSO was notified Sunday morning that the body found was potentially a person reported missing on August 10. Fraley reiterated that the deceased’s name will be withheld until next of kin can be notified following a positive ID. Fraley said investigators are still processing the scene.

Fraley disclosed his office had two people that were reported missing in the county last week. One of the two missing was found safe, and he said investigators believe the second is the person found deceased Saturday night, but can’t confirm until a positive ID comes back. Fraley did not mention if those missing person cases were related.