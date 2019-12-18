Report: Union County house explodes, man transported to UT Medical

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been transported to UT Medical Center after reports of a house explosion in Union County.

Paulette Fire Department Chief Daniel Rice said around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday crews were sent to 3071 Hickory Valley Road on reports of an explosion and a man on fire.

Union County EMS and Sheriff’s Office arrived and assisted in extinguishing the fires on the man.

The man had burns on more than 50% of his body and was flown by LifeStar to UT Medical Center according to Rice, who said the man was also the homeowner. No one else lives at the home.

When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames and is a total loss. Rice said the cause is still under investigation but is believed to be a failure in a propane heating unit.

Paulette, Northeast Union, Sharp’s Chapel, Lutrell and Maynardville fire departments, as well as Union County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, and Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.