UPDATE: Missing woman out of Union County found, per sheriff’s office

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — UDPATE: Union County Sheriff’s Office reports that 62-year-old Rena Begley has been found.
Union County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 62-year-old woman
EARLIER: Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 62-year-old Rena Begley.
UCSO says she was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday in the Sharps Chapel community.
Begley drives a 2016 white Dodge pickup truck with license plate V67-36U.
She may have been involved in a traffic accident.
If anyone sees her or her truck please call the Union County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (865) 992-4062.
