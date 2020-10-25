UPDATE: Missing woman out of Union County found, per sheriff’s office

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — UDPATE: Union County Sheriff’s Office reports that 62-year-old Rena Begley has been found.

Union County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 62-year-old woman

EARLIER: Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find 62-year-old Rena Begley.

UCSO says she was last seen around 10 p.m. on Saturday in the Sharps Chapel community.

Begley drives a 2016 white Dodge pickup truck with license plate V67-36U.

She may have been involved in a traffic accident.

If anyone sees her or her truck please call the Union County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (865) 992-4062.

