Union protests possible layoffs by TVA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday, union members gathered to protest what they say is a plan by the Tennessee Valley Authority to lay off local employees and hire workers from overseas.

The protest happened in Downtown Knoxville, and protesters say the TVA, which is owned and operated by the federal government, has plans to outsource as many as 220 information technology jobs.

“We believe that this work belongs to the people of the Tennessee Valley region, this work belongs to the people of this region and the economic property of this region depends on it.” President – Engineering Association – Gay Henson

A representative from TVA gave WATE 6 On Your Side a statement Tuesday saying:

“Unfortunately, there is a great deal of misinformation being spread about this process, there is no ‘offshoring’ of jobs. The three companies chosen to do this work all have extensive U.S.-based operations and already perform these functions for other federal agencies, including the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and Department of the Navy. TVA’s contracts require all work to be completed in the United States. TVA

According to the TVA, the IT department has been working on a modernization project for over a year and union leadership was involved.

A plan was made for improvements which TVA says impacted 108 people, 37 of whom have already found new TVA jobs, while others voluntarily left, 62 remaining people were presented with final notifications.

