United Methodist Church has closed churches for 3 East Tennessee counties due to COVID-19 concerns

WKRN

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Tennessee Valley District of Holston Conference United Methodist announced Saturday that churches in Knox, Anderson and Claiborne County have been closed due to continued increases in COVID-19 cases.

All in-person services have been cancelled, this includes small groups, outside and drive-in services.

Closures will be re-evaluated on July 27.

