Breaking News
Victim transported to UT Medical with non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in North Knoxville
Live Now
The latest news weather and sports at 11

United Together: A day of giving

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
United Way of Greater Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side is partnering with an organization that’s helped so many during the coronavirus pandemic.

WATE is hosting an all-day telethon alongside The United Way of Greater Knoxville on Thursday.

All donations supporting the COVID-19 response funds at Regional East Tennessee United Way organizations.

United Way of Greater Knoxville

GIVE HELP: We have launched the Knox County COVID-19 Response Fund, a fund to support local non-profits providing essential services for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis. To contribute, please click here or text “KNOXCOVID” to 41444. To volunteer or donate food/supplies to agencies in need, please click here.

GET HELP: If you or someone you know needs information or assistance, please call our help hotline 211 or (865) 215-4211; or you can visit the Knox County Health Department’s website here.

If you are a non-profit agency in need of resources, please find Response Fund information here and the Fund’s Grant Application here. If your organization would like to request donations of food/supplies, please click here.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter