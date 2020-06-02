United Together: A day of giving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side is partnering with an organization that’s helped so many during the coronavirus pandemic.
WATE is hosting an all-day telethon alongside The United Way of Greater Knoxville on Thursday.
All donations supporting the COVID-19 response funds at Regional East Tennessee United Way organizations.
United Way of Greater Knoxville
GIVE HELP: We have launched the Knox County COVID-19 Response Fund, a fund to support local non-profits providing essential services for those affected by the COVID-19 crisis. To contribute, please click here or text “KNOXCOVID” to 41444. To volunteer or donate food/supplies to agencies in need, please click here.
GET HELP: If you or someone you know needs information or assistance, please call our help hotline 211 or (865) 215-4211; or you can visit the Knox County Health Department’s website here.
If you are a non-profit agency in need of resources, please find Response Fund information here and the Fund’s Grant Application here. If your organization would like to request donations of food/supplies, please click here.
