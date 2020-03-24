Breaking News
Tennessee Department of Health: 667 coronavirus cases statewide
University of Tennessee announces prorated refunds of ‘several student fees for services that cannot be accommodated’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee has announced that it will provide prorated refunds of several student fees for services that cannot be accomplished in other ways.

“Housing, dining, study abroad, transportation, and parking fees will be prorated from March 23 through May 9. Student accounts will be updated the week of April 6 to reflect these refunds.”

Unieversity of Tennessee

The university has said that students have received an email from One Stop on Tuesday with all of the information regarding their e-refund preferences in order to expedite the process.

For the full message click here.

Students can setup e-Refund accounts to get direct deposit refunds. To expedite the refund process, students should have their information entered and set up by Friday, March 27.

If the e-Refunds option is not selected, a refund check will be mailed to each student’s address on file. Students should make sure their addresses are up to date if they want a paper check or cannot receive a direct deposit.

Students with unused dining Flex Plan Dollars can get a refund or chose to have the money rolled over. Students should log in to MyUTK and click the link in the “Important Messages” section to choose your option.

Refund amounts will be personalized and vary student by student, based on factors including residence hall, room type, and meal plan. Students who received institutional financial aid this semester in support of housing, dining, and mandatory fees will be reviewed on an individual basis to determine refund amounts.

Refunds will first be applied to any outstanding balances with the university.

Students who continue to receive services because they have an exemption to remain in university housing through the end of the semester will not receive refunds.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

