KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Gus Manning, a foundational University of Tennessee athletics administrator who served the school for nearly 50 years and attended over 600 consecutive football games, has died. He was 99.

A family member confirmed that Manning, who joined the university in 1951, died Sunday.

A Knoxville native and graduate of Rule High School, Manning served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II before graduating from the University of Tennessee in 1950. Gen. Robert Neyland hired him to be Tennessee’s sports information director one year later.

Manning was a fixture in the athletics department until his retirement in 2000. He served in a variety of roles from Business Manager to Senior Associate Athletic Director.

According to the university’s Torchbearer Magazine, Manning attended 608 consecutive Tennessee football games from 1951 through 2003.

His streak of home attendance spanned even longer. The streak began in 1946, 16 years before the stadium bore the name of his longtime boss, Neyland. He attended every home opener through 2017.

He was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 1994. Gate 16 at Neyland Stadium was renamed the Gus Manning Gate in 2015 as part of a $3 million donation to the University by Peyton Manning.

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett recognized his legendary career on the floor of Congress in 2022.