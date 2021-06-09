University of Tennessee Athletics launches $500M My All fundraising campaign

General view before the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2020. (Randy Sartin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Athletic Department is looking to upgrade facilities across 20 programs. Tennessee Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White announced Wednesday the launch of the “My All” campaign, an ambitious $500 million comprehensive fundraising initiative to keep pace in the ever-increasing athletic-venue arms race.

Specific facility enhancements for Neyland Stadium and Anderson Training Center have already been unveiled. White is also studying options to upgrade Tennessee baseball’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium and create a new indoor track and field facility after Stokley Athletics Center was closed in 2012 and demolished in 2014.

“Everyone who loves the University of Tennessee and this athletics program wants Tennessee to be the best,” White said. “That aligns perfectly with my vision — it’s why I’m here. Together, we’re going to set a new bar for relentlessly pursuing that goal. But we need everyone to be all in. We have to be aggressive, and we have to be bold.



“Tennessee athletics has a unique history of innovation and progressive ‘firsts.’ We need to get back to that — back to setting the standard and leading the way.”

The My All campaign has close to $200 million already committed, including $70 million in capital commitments pledged in the last three years from major donors.

White also has plans to engage the Tennessee fanbase to seek input on multiple gameday fan experience enhancement and amenity options in the months to come.

“I recognize the frustrations our fanbase has experienced over the past several years,” White said. “But we’re not going to let the past dictate our future. I am committed to restoring confidence, outlining a vision and bringing everyone together to focus on the amazingly bright future that lies ahead. It starts today.”