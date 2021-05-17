University of Tennessee ends Knoxville campus mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville is no longer requiring vaccinated people to wear masks, indoors or outdoors, in accordance with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

In a message online Monday, Chancellor Donde Plowman said the university has “reached a new milestone in our response to this virus.”

“Consistent with newly updated CDC guidance, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or social distance on campus, indoors or outdoors,” Plowman says in the release. “The CDC has outlined limited exceptions, including health care facilities and public transportation. We encourage the campus community to stay up to date on CDC guidance.”

She goes on to say that individuals who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue wearing a mask and distance for their own protection.

“Any individual can choose to wear a mask on campus, regardless of their vaccination status,” she said.