KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee System announced Thursday that the UT Promise Scholarship will now be available to more prospective students than ever.

The UT System plans to extend the scholarship to students who qualify for the HOPE Scholarship and whose family household income is under $60,000 a year, expanding the income threshold from $50,000.

The UT Promise Scholarship covers a student’s last-dollar amount of tuition and mandatory fees after other financial aid is applied for undergraduate, Tennessee residents enrolling at University of Tennessee campuses located in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis and Pulaski.

The program also matches eligible students with a volunteer mentor to help ensure success throughout a student’s college career.

“Increases in investments to the UT Promise Endowment mean even greater opportunities for students to achieve their dream of obtaining an undergraduate degree,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “Now, more than half of all Tennesseans can qualify financially for UT Promise, giving working and middle-class families a little extra help with college tuition and certain fees.”

Since the beginning of the UT Promise in March 2019, more than 1,800 students have enrolled at a UT campus tuition-free. Visit tennessee.edu/ut-promise/ to learn more about the program.