University of Tennessee Police holds virtual town hall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Police Department held an online town hall Tuesday to answer questions about campus safety and concerns from the community in the wake of unrest across the nation.

Chief Troy Lane addressed many issues, one question that was asked, “How students who feel an officer did not perform their duties can report a problem?”

“For me, it really boils down to how serious the incident is.” Chief Troy Lane

Chief Lane says his department takes training seriously, and wanted to remind the community his department is one of the few accredited campus police systems in the country.

