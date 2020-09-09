University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One month after moving into their dorm rooms, residents in Massey Hall are moving out to create more self-isolation space for COVID-19 positive and close contact students living on campus.
Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas sent an email to Massey residents just before 11 a.m. Wednesday saying the dorm is “the best option for that space due to its low occupancy rate and number of beds.”
Students in Massey have until Friday, September 11, to decide if they want to stay on campus or cancel their housing contracts outright. If a decision is not made by then, the university will select a room on the students behalf beginning Sept. 12.
“I recognize that this is unexpected news and that shifting residence halls will disrupt your semester,” Cuevas said in the email. “I am sorry for the disruption, and we are here to support you academically, socially, mentally, and financially.”
The university says it will provide staff to help residents move out beginning as early as Sunday. All moves are to be completed by Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The university is offering a 66% prorated refund of semester housing fees, whether a resident chooses to move to another room on campus or cancel their housing contract. All Massey residents will receive a VolCard deposit of $250 once checkout procedures are complete.
Cases of COVID-19 on campus rise by 22 Wednesday
The university reported 22 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday bringing the total to 622. There are now 2,014 students and staff in isolation.
According to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville COVID-19 dashboard, there are now just six employees that are positive with the virus and 68 that are in self-isolation. The number of students who are positive for the novel coronavirus continues to climb, as does the number of students in isolation. There are now 961 on-campus residents and 985 off-campus residents in self-isolation.
The university on Tuesday announced positive cases hit 600 Monday and self-isolations topped 2,000.
As of Tuesday, 335 students and employees have recovered from COVID-19.
This is a developing story and we will provide you with more information as it becomes available.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: More than 159K confirmed, probable COVID-19 cases reported by TDH
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Colleges combating coronavirus turn to stinky savior: sewage
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 5th death in September, 63rd overall
- 590 COVID-19 cases at University of Tennessee, isolations approach 2,000
- Virus cases set record for 2nd straight week in Kentucky
- India now 2nd behind US in virus cases amid economic pain
- Tennessee Coronavirus: State has had 164,126 COVID-19 cases and 145,359 recoveries
- Report: 60 COVID-19 deaths traced to college campuses
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 222 new cases & 77 new inactive cases on Sunday
- Tennessee Coronavirus: 25 deaths and 1,765 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 156 new cases & 998 inactive cases
- Model projects 288,000 US COVID-19 deaths this year as best-case scenario
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases increase by 1,051; deaths up by 22
- Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?