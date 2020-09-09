University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One month after moving into their dorm rooms, residents in Massey Hall are moving out to create more self-isolation space for COVID-19 positive and close contact students living on campus.

Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas sent an email to Massey residents just before 11 a.m. Wednesday saying the dorm is “the best option for that space due to its low occupancy rate and number of beds.”

Students in Massey have until Friday, September 11, to decide if they want to stay on campus or cancel their housing contracts outright. If a decision is not made by then, the university will select a room on the students behalf beginning Sept. 12.

“I recognize that this is unexpected news and that shifting residence halls will disrupt your semester,” Cuevas said in the email. “I am sorry for the disruption, and we are here to support you academically, socially, mentally, and financially.”

The university says it will provide staff to help residents move out beginning as early as Sunday. All moves are to be completed by Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The university is offering a 66% prorated refund of semester housing fees, whether a resident chooses to move to another room on campus or cancel their housing contract. All Massey residents will receive a VolCard deposit of $250 once checkout procedures are complete.

Cases of COVID-19 on campus rise by 22 Wednesday

The university reported 22 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday bringing the total to 622. There are now 2,014 students and staff in isolation.

According to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville COVID-19 dashboard, there are now just six employees that are positive with the virus and 68 that are in self-isolation. The number of students who are positive for the novel coronavirus continues to climb, as does the number of students in isolation. There are now 961 on-campus residents and 985 off-campus residents in self-isolation.

The university on Tuesday announced positive cases hit 600 Monday and self-isolations topped 2,000.

As of Tuesday, 335 students and employees have recovered from COVID-19.

This is a developing story and we will provide you with more information as it becomes available.