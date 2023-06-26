KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) – A new program led by the University of Tennessee, Knoxville is aiming to make the state a leader in transportation mobility technology and access.

National Science Foundation director Sethuraman Panchanathan visited the University of Tennessee on Monday for the launch of TEAM TN, a new community mobility initiative that was recently awarded a $1 million grant.

Over the next 18 months, TEAM TN will be researching and developing a statewide mobility strategy.

“TEAM TN is an exemplary effort in terms of bringing together all the aspects in expertise that exists in the state and beyond and see how we can address the future of mobility,” Panchanathan said.

UT is taking the lead on this initiative, however more than 90 organizations are taking part in it. Part of the research over the next year and a half will look specifically on electric vehicles.

“A statewide initiative to increase mobility in the state, to bring research and development,” Kevin Heaslip, the lead of TEAM TN said. “To create a ecosystem where industry, academia, and government come together to make Tennessee a leader in not only electric vehicles, but the mobility ecosystem as a whole.”

The research and development conducted by TEAM TN could set the state up for success in decades to come.

“Basic research like this has this horizon effect where 10, 20, 30 years from now,” Adrian Del Maestro, the head of the University of Tennessee’s department of Physics and Astronomy said. “Without these fundamental investments we won’t have the ability to generate the understanding that allow us to build the technology for tomorrow.”

Once TEAM TN completes their strategy, they’ll submit it in hopes on being awarded up to $160 million in federal implementation funding by 2025.

“Understanding the type of batteries that are needed, understanding how that’s going to work, how to make it economic for people,” Donde Plowman, the Chancellor of UT said. “All of those kinds of things are going to be bits and pieces for what we do through this research.”