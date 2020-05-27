University of the Cumberlands will not increase tuition, offering free textbooks to students

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WATE) — The University of the Cumberlands announced Tuesday that undergraduate tuition and fees will not increase this year.

The university says this is part of their mission to make quality education accessible for students from all backgrounds.

They already has one of the lowest tuition rates in Kentucky, which is less than $10,000 per year.

Another perk, the University of the Cumberlands is offering free textbooks for all in-seat undergraduate students starting this fall.

University President Dr. Larry Cockrum saying Tuesday, “These last few months have brought many unexpected challenges, but we remain committee to our students, 100 percent. By maintaining our tuition pricing, we hope to provide some stability in these highly uncertain times.”