KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation gave an update Friday on its 313 Initiative, which has now been in effect for a year.

The initiative aims to disrupt the flow of drugs from Detroit, Michigan to the East Tennessee region. The TBI is partnering with numerous local, state and federal law enforcement agencies in these efforts.

According to Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen, more than 75 pounds of meth, 43 pounds of fentanyl and five pounds of cocaine have been seized since the initiative began. However, it goes beyond just drugs.

“Over half a million dollars in cash, very importantly we’ve removed 130 firearms in the streets, and lastly we’ve initiated 246 arrests because of this initiative,” Allen said.

She added that one of the best measures of success for the initiative is looking at overdose deaths, which dropped from 487 in 2022 to 440 in 2023 in Knox County.

“Obviously anytime you have 400 deaths and you’re talking in that number, that’s way too many deaths for a community, but that is 47 individuals that are still alive this year at this time that were not alive last year. That’s 47 families that don’t have to miss a loved one,” she said.

In addition to the 4th through 8th Tennessee District Attorney’s Offices, the TBI is working with the Michigan State Police. TBI Assistant Special Agent Darren DeArmond said these partnerships have elevated how they investigate.

“I think that’s been our biggest asset, the ability to communicate with one another and talk about cases and who’s working on what, and not duplicating efforts but putting forth one effort from one team to accomplish the goal,” he said.

Looking ahead to the future, they only hope to expand on what they’ve done.

“If there are other agencies out there, especially on the I-75 corridor that would like to jump in, the door’s open,” DeArmond said.