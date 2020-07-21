Update on the Broadway Viaduct project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The bridge on Broadway Street that served as a gateway for East Tennesseans, connecting North and South Knoxville, has been closed off since last fall. Despite uncertainties that follow COVID-19, the Broadway Viaduct project is set to be completed on time.

The old bridge had been servicing people since the 1920s and after detonation, among other needs, it was time for a new one.

Tennessee Department of Transportation Officer of Community Relations Mark Nagi says the project is currently in the demolition stage.

“It isn’t just something as simple as being able to destroy the bridge in ‘one fell swoop,'” says the TDOT spokesperson, “this is a bridge that is around businesses, so it’s a very intricate and delicate work. That’s really what they’ve been working on the past few months.”

When in use, Nagi says the bridge services around 10,000 vehicles per day.

As of now, the project is set to be completed on time. While COVID-19 concerns have impacted day-to-day duties for contractors like wearing PPE and trying to remain socially distanced; overall, the virus has not impacted the project’s timeline.

The new bridge will be similar to the old one, the major difference with the new one is: Safety and efficiency.

Like the old bridge, there will be a one lane traffic system in each direction in place but there will now be areas designated for cyclists and people to walk safely on the bridge.

“You didn’t have as much room for them [pedestrians] in the past, so it’s certainly going to be a safe bridge for folks who are biking or walking in that area,” said Nagi.

As soon as the demolition phase wraps up, they will begin constructing the new bridge. Barring any major setbacks, the project is set to be completed in August of 2022.

