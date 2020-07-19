UPDATE: One arrested for car theft, another for falsely reporting a missing child Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department reports that a man has been arrested for auto theft and one woman was also arrested for false reporting after Saturday night incident involving car theft and reported missing child.

KPD says that officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a Cracker Barrel on Park West Boulevard at 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, 30-year-old Kayla Fox reported that 32-year-old Randall Rhodey had stolen her vehicle that had a 10-year-old girl inside, which prompted multiple law enforcement agencies to search for the vehicle and missing girl.

Shortly after the information was broadcast out, the Oak Ridge Police spotted the vehicle on a traffic camera around 9:10 p.m. Eventually the vehicle was found at an apartment complex, and multiple law enforcement agencies found Rhodey on foot and took him into custody.

KPD says he admitted to stealing the vehicle, but denied taking the child.

Later on, the child was found with her foster parents in Scott County, who told officers that she had been with them all day.

Fox admitted to investigators that she lied about the child being taken in the vehicle.

She was then arrested and charged with false reporting; Rhodey was charged with auto theft.

Earlier: Knoxville Police find missing 10-year-old; man taken into custody

UPDATE: (12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 19) — Knoxville Police have located a missing 10-year-old girl and a man has been taken into custody. The girl was taken in a stolen vehicle before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Multiple agencies were involved in finding the missing girl. Knoxville Police say she is safe and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

UPDATE: The child has been located and is safe. One male has been taken into custody and the investigation is on-going at this time. Thank you to all who shared this important information so quickly and to the multiple agencies who assisted this evening. — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 19, 2020

UPDATE (10:15 p.m.) — Knoxville Police said the vehicle reported stolen with a 10-year-old girl in the backseat earlier Saturday night had been located in Oak Ridge, but the child was still missing.

She is described as a 10-year-old white female with long brown hair, white shirt and purple shorts.

Multiple agencies are investigating along with K-9s and air support.

Call 911 with any information you may have regarding this incident or location of the child.

UPDATE: The vehicle has been located in Oak Ridge, but the child is still missing. She is described as a 10 year old white female with long brown hair, white shirt and purple shorts. Multiple agencies are investigating along with K-9’s and air support. Call 911 with any info. pic.twitter.com/zbUoeUrpPA — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 19, 2020

EARLIER STORY:

Knoxville Police said Saturday night they were looking for a stolen vehicle that had a 10-year-old girl in the backseat.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 4-door 2008 Mazda 6 white in color with a blue front bumper TN tag 9T6-1C2.

It was stolen on Parkwest Boulevard, police say, just after 9 p.m.

If seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

KPD EMERGENCY ALERT

We are searching for a 4 door 2008 Mazda 6 white in color with a blue front bumper Tn tag 9T6-1C2. Just stolen on Parkwest Blvd. There is a 10 year old female in the backseat. If seen, DO NOT APPROACH, CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY. The car pictured is a stock photo. pic.twitter.com/6OfNowrZxa — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 19, 2020

