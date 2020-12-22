Urging mask use, Tennessee gov says mandate ‘controversial’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says his weekend address was a move to implore people who won’t wear masks to do so without him imposing a state requirement.
The Republican governor’s prime time address on Sunday came from quarantine, the day after after Lee revealed his wife Maria had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Lee said she had mild symptoms but was feeling much better Monday. He said he’s tested negative and has no symptoms.
The state is struggling to handle the country’s worst new COVID-19 infection surge per capita during a make-or-break holiday season.
Lee has instead limited some indoor public gathering to less than 10 people.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party