Uros Plavsic granted immediate eligibility by NCAA for Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Vols basketball posting to Twitter that Uros Plavsic has finally received immediate eligibility.
Uros is free.Tennessee redshirt freshman Uros Plavsic has been ruled eligible to compete immediately by the NCAA's Committee for Legislative Relief. #Vols pic.twitter.com/zLUKZ7agFf— Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) January 14, 2020
‼️ UNLEASH THE UROŠ ‼️#UrosFreed 😤🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/h6wsqUhXT4— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 14, 2020
