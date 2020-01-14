Uros Plavsic granted immediate eligibility by NCAA for Vols

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Vols Basketball)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Vols basketball posting to Twitter that Uros Plavsic has finally received immediate eligibility.

Related: Tennessee Vols: ASU transfer, Serbian native Uroš Plavšić signs with UT

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter