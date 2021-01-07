US Attorney for East TN ‘shocked and appalled’ by ‘mob violence’ in nation’s capitol, will consider prosecution

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee released a statement Thursday joining acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rozen and others across the country in reaffirming their commitment to protect the Constitution and uphold the Rule of Law “under all circumstances.”

“I am shocked and appalled by the mob violence that occurred yesterday in our nation’s Capitol,” said Attorney J. Douglas Overbey in a press release. “As the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee, I took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, which carries with it a duty to uphold the Rule of Law.

Overbey said his office remains dedicated to preserving the constitutional right to peaceably assemble, demonstrate and petition the government for a redress of grievances.

“However, it is also our duty to protect citizens from violence and criminal activity. Accordingly, where appropriate under the facts, our office will consider the prosecution of those whose conduct crosses the line from peaceful protest to violence and other criminal activity in violation of federal law.”