US Marshals: ‘Known violent gang member’ wanted out of New York City arrested in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Marshals Service released the following statement regarding the pursuit and arrest of 31-year-old Alexander Thomas on Tuesday:

Today, around 3:30 p.m., Deputy U.S. Marshals and Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force officers approached a house in the 2700 block of Jersey Avenue, in Knoxville.

The officers were looking for 31-year-old Alexander Thomas, from New York. Thomas, a known violent gang member, was wanted on an outstanding warrant out of Suffolk County, New York, for parole violation and on a Bronx County, New York, warrant for Murder, Manslaughter and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Shots were fired as the officers approached the dwelling and Thomas barricaded himself inside the house.

Knoxville Police Department Special Operations Squad (SOS) as well as negotiators were dispatched to the address and communication with Thomas was initiated.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., Thomas surrendered himself to law enforcement authorities and was taken into custody. He will be held at the Knox County Detention Facility pending his extradition to New York.

“Today’s events are just another reminder that our officers put their life and wellbeing on the line every day. Their valor and calm under extremely stressful situations cannot be overstated,” said David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee. “We thank our fellow law enforcement agencies for their quick response and support during today’s events. Especially the Knoxville Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office,” he added.