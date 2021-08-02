UT campuses to require masks in indoor spaces to start fall semester

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee reports campuses will begin the fall semester requiring masks to be worn in classrooms, labs, instructional spaces, and any indoor events students are required to attend.

Campuses with the mask requirement include Knoxville, Institute of Agriculture, Chattanooga, Martin, Southern, and Health Science Center. More specific plans and guidelines will be released at each campus location soon and the mask requirement will be continuously monitored and evaluated.

This announcement comes as the UT System prepares to welcome students and faculty back to its campuses, along with encouragement from System President Randy Boyd to look into getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

 “We are excited to have our campus communities together this fall and are planning full campus experiences across the UT System. With the Delta variant spreading in our state and communities, we want to help ensure the safest return possible,” Boyd said. “The best way to take care of each other as we return to campus is to first take care of ourselves by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

MEDIC Regional Blood Center looking for Donors

Lawmakers unveiling legislative text for infrastructure package

First day back to school for students at Emerald Youth Academy

KCHD and KAT hosting vaccination event this week

Death investigation underway in Jefferson County

Family of victim releases statement after Soaky Mountain Waterpark parking lot shooting