UT campuses to require masks in indoor spaces to start fall semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee reports campuses will begin the fall semester requiring masks to be worn in classrooms, labs, instructional spaces, and any indoor events students are required to attend.

Campuses with the mask requirement include Knoxville, Institute of Agriculture, Chattanooga, Martin, Southern, and Health Science Center. More specific plans and guidelines will be released at each campus location soon and the mask requirement will be continuously monitored and evaluated.

This announcement comes as the UT System prepares to welcome students and faculty back to its campuses, along with encouragement from System President Randy Boyd to look into getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are excited to have our campus communities together this fall and are planning full campus experiences across the UT System. With the Delta variant spreading in our state and communities, we want to help ensure the safest return possible,” Boyd said. “The best way to take care of each other as we return to campus is to first take care of ourselves by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”