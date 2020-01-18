UT Cheer wins first national title

Breaking News
Chase in Knox and Anderson counties with shots fired ends with man in custody
(Courtesy: University of Tennessee Athletics)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WATE) – University of Tennessee Athletics celebrating the Vols’ Spirit program’s first-ever national championship during the Division 1A Game Day Competition.

UT Athletics saying that the cheer team won out of 20 teams in the semifinals of the competition; University of Cincinnati came in second, followed by Ole Miss in third.

The Vols’ dance team came just shy of claiming the top spot in the Division 1A Game Day competition, finishing second.

The 2020 UCA and UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship is from January 17-19.

