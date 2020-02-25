UT extends suspension of study abroad programs to South Korea along with China

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After suspending its study abroad program for the spring and summer semester to China, the University of Tennessee extended its suspension to South Korea amid fears of the coronavirus.

The school’s Center for Global Engagement that oversees study abroad, the International House, the English Language Institute, and international students announced the suspension on Tuesday.

The suspension includes both spring and summer semesters to the two Asian countries.

The school also released an information page on COVID-19 saying there have been no reports of the virus at UT.

The site also said UT is coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state Department of Health, Knox County Health Department, and international health safety and security agencies.

The CDC has issued a Level 3 – avoid necessary travel advisory to China. The U.S. State Department has issued a Level 4 do not travel advisory to China.

